FDA adds another hand sanitizer product to should not use list

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has added another hand sanitizer product to the should not use list.

The FDA said anyone who has a bottle of artnaturals scent-free hand sanitizer labeled with DIST should throw it away.

[TRENDING: Top 5 hottest ZIP codes future Orlando homeowners are looking at | Here’s why you didn’t see many lovebugs this year | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Ad

The agency said samples of the product contained unacceptable levels of benzene, acetaldehyde and acetal contaminants.

Health officials said benzene may cause certain types of cancer

For a full list from the FDA of hand sanitizer products consumers should not use, click this link.

The FDA is also reminding everyone contaminated hand sanitizer should not go down a drain.