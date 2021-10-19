Walmart to spread Black Friday deals over 3 sales in November

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Walmart is joining the fray to kick off the holiday buying frenzy early.

The retailer announced it plans to launch three sales in November marketed as “Black Friday deals.”

Deep holiday discounts have historically been reserved for the Friday after Thanksgiving, known as “Black Friday.”

Retailers are experimenting with spreading those deals over a longer period of time.

Walmart is planning for each sale to become available on its website first and then hit stores two days later.

It joins retailers like Best Buy, Target and Amazon in marking down popular items well ahead of the holiday season.

Walmart also says it is planning to close stores on Thanksgiving for the second year due to the pandemic.