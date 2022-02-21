Trump’s social media app Truth Social goes live

An alternative social media platform backed by former President Donald Trump went live Monday.

Truth Social became available for download on Apple’s App Store, but access to the service appears limited for now.

The service, a Twitter-like application, is owned by Trump Media and Technology Group. Trump started the media company after leaving the White House.

Users who downloaded the app Monday morning were greeted by a message inviting them to register for the service. The signup process, however, ended in a waitlist.

Trump is seeking to get back onto social media a year after being suspended by multiple mainstream platforms, including Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube, after the Jan. 6 Capitol breach.

Posts on the platform are referred to as “truths.” Amplifications of a post are known as “retruths.”

The head of the media company said last week, Truth Social expects to be fully operational by the end of March.