Hawaii to lift COVID travel restrictions

FILE - In this Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, file photo, people are seen on the beach and in the water in front of the Kahala Hotel & Resort in Honolulu.

Hawaii is lifting its strict entry requirements later this month.

Starting March 26, domestic visitors will no longer have to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test.

Those steps were required to bypass a mandatory five-day quarantine as part of the state’s safe travels program.

The Aloha State’s mask mandate will remain in place for the time being though. In fact, Hawaii is the only state that has yet to drop its indoor mask mandate.

International travelers will still be required to show proof of vaccination and a negative test taken 24 hours before departure.

For more information, click here.