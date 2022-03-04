Pete Davidson in talks to go to space with Jeff Bezo’s Blue Origin

Pete Davidson attends The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue )

Pete Davidson might be headed to space and not just to get away from Kanye West.

The “Saturday Night Live” star is in talks with Jeff Bezos to join one of his upcoming Blue Origin space flights, according to a source with knowledge of the conversations CNN said.

The source said the idea came about when Davidson and girlfriend Kim Kardashian, joined Bezos for dinner at the Amazon founder’s Los Angeles home in January.

Plans for Davidson’s potential space flight are still in the works.

If the comedian does take flight, he will follow in the footsteps of celebrities like Michael Strahan and William Shatner who have taken part in a Blue Origin mission.

The suborbital flights reach what is widely considered the edge of space more than 62 miles above Earth.