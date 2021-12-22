Blue Origin $28M auction winner revealed, will go to space in 2022

Blue Origin's New Shepard rocket launches carrying TV celebrity and former NFL football great Michael Strahan along with other passengers from its spaceport near Van Horn, Texas, Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021. Joining Strahan on the short space flight are Laura Shepard Churchley, the oldest daughter of America's first astronaut, Alan Shepard, as well as four paying customers. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

We now know who bid $28 million to get on the first Blue Origin flight, and when they will actually go to space.

Blue Origin revealed Wednesday that H.E. Justin Sun, a blockchain business founder from China and Grenada, placed the winning bid for the first seat on Blue Origin’s New Shepard rocket’s inaugural flight, which ended up launching in July without him.

On Sun’s Twitter account, he announced that he would launch a new campaign to take five people to space with him. The Sea of Stars campaign will nominate five leaders from the worlds of fashion, art, technology, space exploration, entrepreneurship, as well as long-term members of the blockchain industry.

Details of the nomination process will be announced in the coming months. Sun and the five winners will launch on the New Shepard in 2022.

The $28 million Sun bid for the New Shepard flight went to Blue Origin’s Club for the Future, benefiting space-based charities to help inspire young people to seek careers in science, technology, engineering and math (STEM).

Since that first launch, Blue Origin has launched two more times: one launch with William Shatner on board, another with Michael Strahan on board.

The New Shepard flights reach more than 62 miles above Earth’s surface, but they’re quick. The rocket only leaves the ground for about 10 minutes.