‘Shrinkflation:’ Consumer products may continue to reduce in size, experts say

You know when you open a bag of chips and realize the bag is only about half full? Sorry to say, you might start seeing a lot more of that and not just with chips.

More and more products are shrinking in size or quantity.

We’re talking everything from slimmed-down toilet paper and fewer cookies in a bag to less conditioner.

Retail industry experts say record levels of inflation are costing companies more to produce all sorts of items, so they can either raise prices or give you less. It’s called “shrinkflation.”

As frustrating as it is for you, just know hiking prices is a last resort for companies because they know you’ll notice and it could hit the demand for their product.