Apple adds more than 100 new emojis, including pregnant man

Good news for people who like to let their emojis do the talking.

Apple’s latest update to iOS 15.4 features 123 new options.

They include “melting face,” “heart hands” and “nest with eggs.”

There are also a pair of gender-neutral images: “person with crown” and “pregnant man.”

The “handshake emoji” also now has 25 new skin tones for users.