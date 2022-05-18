Couple sues only son -- for not giving them grandchildren

A couple from India is taking legal action against their son and daughter-in-law for staying childless.

Sadhana and Sanjeev Prasad, from Haridwar, filed a petition seeking about $643,000 in damages.

They said their 35-year-old son and his 31-year-old wife either have to have a child within the next year or pay compensation.

According to a petition, the Prasads say they spent around $257,000 raising their son and they believe they deserve a grandchild.

A procedural hearing on the case is scheduled for Tuesday.