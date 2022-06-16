Ford recalls millions of SUVs that could roll away while parked; automaker offers free fix

Ford recall: Ford is recalling 2.9 million vehicles that could roll away when in park. (CNN Newsource photo)

DEARBORN, Mich. – Ford Motor Company has recalled and offered to fix almost 3 million SUVs — sold for the better part of the last decade — that the automaker said could potentially roll away while in park.

The recall impacts 2013-18 C-Max, 2015-18 Edge, 2013-19 Escape, 2013-16 Fusion and 2013-21 Transit Connect vehicles, the automaker said.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Inside the SUVs is a brushing that attaches the shifter cable to the transmission; that brushing may degrade or detach, which could prevent the vehicle from shifting into the intended gear and could cause such problems as making the car “move in an unexpected direction” or allowing it to “roll after the driver selects the ‘park’ position,” according to a letter sent from Ford to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration on Tuesday.

Ad

More than 2,900,000 potential units are affected by the brushing issue, each of which are eligible for a free replacement at a dealership, the automaker said.

Owner notification letters were expected to be mailed June 27, a Ford spokesperson said. The letter also suggested that owners call Ford customer service number at 866-436-7332 in reference to recall No. 22S43, or the NHTSA Vehicle Safety Hotline at 888-327-4236.