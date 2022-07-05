AMC Theaters brings back $5 discount Tuesdays

(Mark J. Terrill, Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Film buffs have a new reason to see more movies over the next few months.

AMC Theaters is now offering $5 discount Tuesdays.

[TRENDING: Shooting scare causes panic at Lake Eola fireworks show in Orlando | Fla. teen to have leg amputated after attack by 9-foot shark | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Tickets will be just $5 plus tax for all members of the AMC Stubs program, which is free to join.

Discount Tuesdays has already begun and runs through the end of October.

Ad

To sweeten the deal, AMC also has popcorn and drink specials set for Tuesdays.

Discount Tuesdays just got better! Right now, tickets to all the latest and greatest movies are just $5* all day, every Tuesday. Only for a limited time, so hurry! 🎟️ https://t.co/YFYZVC87JY pic.twitter.com/as068QpfRY — AMC Theatres (@AMCTheatres) July 5, 2022

Check out the Florida Foodie podcast. You can find every episode in the media player below: