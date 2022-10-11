83º

Mega Millions jackpot reaches $445M ahead of Tuesday’s drawing

Cash payout equal to $226 million

CNN Newsource

If you’re looking to try your luck at the lotto, the next Mega Millions drawing will take place Tuesday, Oct. 11.

The jackpot has now reached $445 million, or a $226 million cash payout.

If a winner is drawn Tuesday, this would be the 12th largest jackpot in the game’s 20-year history.

The last jackpot won on July 29 was nearly $1.4 billion.

If you can believe it, that was the second-largest prize in Mega Million’s history.

