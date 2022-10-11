Mega Millions jackpot reaches $445M ahead of Tuesday’s drawing

If you’re looking to try your luck at the lotto, the next Mega Millions drawing will take place Tuesday, Oct. 11.

The jackpot has now reached $445 million, or a $226 million cash payout.

If a winner is drawn Tuesday, this would be the 12th largest jackpot in the game’s 20-year history.

The last jackpot won on July 29 was nearly $1.4 billion.

If you can believe it, that was the second-largest prize in Mega Million’s history.

