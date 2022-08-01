5 winning Mega Millions tickets sold in Florida. Here’s how much they won

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Five Mega Millions winning tickets from Friday’s drawing were sold in Florida, including one from a Kissimmee Publix.

A $2 million winning ticket was sold at a Publix located on 3343 S. Orange Blossom Trail, according to the Florida Lottery.

The tickets matched all white ball numbers but did not match the Mega Ball number. Friday’s drawing had a $1.3 billion winner in Illinois and 26 second-tier winners across 17 states.

Two other $2 million tickets were sold in the state—one in Walton County and one in in Pinellas County.

Florida also sold two $1 million tickets in Martin and Highlands counties.

The Mega Millions winners have 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prize.

