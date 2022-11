Workers spend months putting up barriers and signs to make sure millions of crabs can go over bridges specifically built for them.

Millions of red crabs are taking over the Australian territory of Christmas Island.

Each year, the red crabs move from the forest to the water during the wet season.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]

Workers spend months putting up barriers and signs to make sure the crabs go over bridges built specifically for the occasion.

Each female crab can release up to 100,000 eggs into the ocean.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: