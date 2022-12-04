13-year-old ‘just going home from football’ killed in drive-by shooting, Jacksonville sheriff says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A 13-year-old boy was killed in a drive-by shooting Saturday evening on Jacksonville’s Northside, according to News 6 partner WJXT.

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, shortly before 6:30 p.m., a 20-year-old driver of a red SUV and four teenage passengers were stopped at the intersection of Moncrief Road and New Kings Road when an unknown suspect shot the SUV “numerous times” striking the driver and two of the passengers.

They had been heading home from football tryouts at the Legends Center on Soutel Drive, about a mile away. The driver is believed to be a football coach.

All victims were taken to the hospital, where the 13-year-old died.

The driver was listed in critical condition, and an 11-year-old passenger was in stable condition. The other two teens — ages 14 and 15 — were uninjured.

It is unclear why someone was shooting at the vehicle or who they were targeting.

JSO is investigating and interviewing witnesses.

There is no suspect or vehicle information at this time.

Sheriff T.K. Waters expressed his “frustration” after responding to this shooting and made a plea to the community.

“I ask the community this, ‘Can we please stand together? Can we please fight this problem that we have in our community? Because it’s very frustrating and should not happen. We lost a 13-year-old kid just going home from football practice,” Waters said. “So, I will say this to anyone who’s out there responsible. We’re not going to rest. We’re going to work. We’re going to continue to work until we find out who’s responsible.”

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office Crime Map, over the last month within a mile radius of where the deadly drive-by shooting happened, there have been five reports of assaults, four calls of vandalism, two burglaries and two cars were stolen.

As of Sunday morning, News Kings Road and the surrounding streets had reopened after the police investigation.

A sign was posted by CrimeStoppers, asking for anyone with information to come forward.

If you have any information on this incident, call CrimeStoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS or JSO’s non-emergency number at 904-630-0500.

