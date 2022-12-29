58º

News

Canceled flight? Here’s how to request a refund from Southwest

Major winter storm cancels thousands of flights across US

Brenda Argueta, Digital Journalist

Tags: Southwest, Travel, Orlando International Airport, Holidays
Latest on the travel meltdown with Southwest airlines

ORLANDO, Fla. – After a major winter storm impacted the U.S., flights with Southwest Airlines continue to be canceled due to scheduling issues.

The airline has attributed most of the cancellations to the weather and said it’s running on a reduced schedule. Southwest CEO Bob Jordan apologized for the cancellations during the holiday and said the company would “work day and night to repair our relationship with you.”

[TRENDING: Florida officials issue warning to Orlando venue about Christmas drag show | WWII tugboat to be brought home to DeLand in January | Become a News 6 Insider]

Now, a refund request page has been made available to customers traveling through Monday, Jan. 2.

[STORY CONTINUES BELOW]

The U.S. Department of Transportation said it would investigate the airline after more than 60% of its flights across the country were canceled. USDOT said it was “concerned by Southwest’s unacceptable rate of cancellations.”

As of Thursday, more than 100 flights were canceled at Orlando International Airport. The airport’s busiest day is expected to be Monday, Jan. 2.

Click here to check your flight status at Orlando International Airport.

To submit a refund request, click here to visit Southwest’s website.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily:

Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

Brenda Argueta is a digital journalist who joined ClickOrlando.com in March 2021. She graduated from UCF and returned to Central Florida after working in Colorado.

email