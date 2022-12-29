Canceled flight? Here’s how to request a refund from Southwest

ORLANDO, Fla. – After a major winter storm impacted the U.S., flights with Southwest Airlines continue to be canceled due to scheduling issues.

The airline has attributed most of the cancellations to the weather and said it’s running on a reduced schedule. Southwest CEO Bob Jordan apologized for the cancellations during the holiday and said the company would “work day and night to repair our relationship with you.”

Now, a refund request page has been made available to customers traveling through Monday, Jan. 2.

The U.S. Department of Transportation said it would investigate the airline after more than 60% of its flights across the country were canceled. USDOT said it was “concerned by Southwest’s unacceptable rate of cancellations.”

As of Thursday, more than 100 flights were canceled at Orlando International Airport. The airport’s busiest day is expected to be Monday, Jan. 2.

Click here to check your flight status at Orlando International Airport.

To submit a refund request, click here to visit Southwest’s website.

