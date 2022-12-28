Southwest cancels more flights out of Orlando International Airport

ORLANDO, Fla. – The holiday travel mess continues in Orlando and across the country.

Southwest scrubbed over 100 flights at Orlando International Airport on Wednesday.

“We watched the news, my app has been notifying me, plus we tracked the flight from Denver, so it took off, so that’s a good sign,” Tyreese Hamilton said.

Hamilton and her husband Josiah were able to check their bags on Wednesday before heading home to Virginia.

Their flight was not canceled, but was delayed 30 minutes.

“We were nervous about it so we prepared our son that we may have to stay with him overnight, or two nights or three, so we weren’t sure,” Hamilton said.

The company blamed most cancellations on weather and said it’s running on a reduced schedule.

Many passengers are being told it could take days before they’ll be able to get on a flight.

That was the case for the Morrell family, who got off a cruise on Wednesday and came straight to the airport to find out their flight was canceled.

“We found out about the storm yesterday. Didn’t realize it was as bad as it is but now, we’re not able to leave ‘til the 31st, the 1st, so we got pushed back,” Chuck Morrell said.

Morrell said home is in Louisiana and that he was debating whether to drive there so he and his aren’t stuck spending New Year’s at a hotel.

“They’re not giving vouchers for accommodations or hotels. They are not doing anything about car rentals because we are thinking of going to Tampa and see if we can get out of there,” Morrell said.

Southwest CEO Bob Jordan apologized to customers through a video on Tuesday.

I want everyone who is dealing with the problems we’ve been facing — whether you haven’t been able to get to where you need to go or you’re one of our heroic employees caught up in a massive effort to stabilize the airline — to know, is that we’re doing everything we can to return to a normal operation, and please also hear that I’m truly sorry. Southwest CEO Bob Jordan's video message Tuesday, excerpt

