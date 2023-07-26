Cambodian leader Hun Sen says he is stepping down as prime minister and his son will take the post

Hun Manet, a son of Cambodia Prime Minister Hun Sen, shows a thumbs-up as he leads a procession to mark the end of an election campaign of Cambodian People's Party, in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, Friday, July 21, 2023. Hun Sen says he is ready to hand the premiership to his oldest son, Hun Manet, who heads the countrys army. (AP Photo/Heng Sinith)

PHNOM PENH – Longtime Cambodian leader Hun Sen says will step down in three weeks as prime minister and hand the position to his oldest son.

The announcement Wednesday came after his Cambodian People's Party won a landslide victory in weekend elections that Western countries and rights organizations criticized as neither free nor fair, in which the country's main opposition was suppressed.

Hun Sen has been Cambodia's autocratic leader for 38 years but said ahead of the elections he would hand off the position to his oldest son, Hun Manet, sometime during this next five-year term. Hun Manet is currently the chief of the country's army and won his first seat in parliament in Sunday's election.