Taylor Swift fans break seismic records at recent ‘Eras Tour’ show

Seismograph from Taylor Swift's "The Eras Tour" performances in Seattle on July 22 and 23.

SEATTLE – Taylor Swift is no stranger to breaking records, but her latest performance at Lumen Field in Seattle had a seismic impact.

What began as a typical weekend at Swift’s “The Eras Tour” ended with recorded seismic activity equivalent to a 2.3 magnitude earthquake, according to seismologist Jackie Caplan-Aurbach.

The “Swift Quake” is being compared to the Seattle Seahawks’ “Beast Quake” of 2011, but Caplan-Aurbach says that Swifties have the Seahawks fans beat in terms of magnitude and overall shaking.

Lumen Field happens to be located near a seismometer, which was able to record the seismic activity of both events.

It’s unclear if Swift knew the seismological impact her latest performance had when she thanked her Seattle audience via Instagram on Monday, writing “Thank you for everything. All the cheering, screaming, jumping, dancing, singing at the top of your lungs.”

This feat follows the release of her highly-anticipated album, Speak Now (Taylor’s Version), which has also broken its fair share of streaming records.

Swift will wrap up her U.S. leg of “The Eras Tour” Aug. 9 in Los Angeles before taking the record-breaking tour international, beginning Aug. 24 in Mexico City.

