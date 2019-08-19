23 students on school bus hit by truck in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Nearly two dozen students were on board a school bus hit by a pickup truck in Orange County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said 23 students from Arbor Ridge Elementary, a kindergarten through eighth grade school, were on the southbound bus Monday morning when the crash took place.

According to the crash report, the bus was on Dean Road and trying to make a right-hand turn to head west on Winder Road when the driver of the pickup truck behind the bus failed to slow down and hit the back of it.

Three people on the bus suffered minor injuries, but were not taken to hospitals for further treatment, troopers said.

The driver of the truck was not hurt, according to the Highway Patrol. She was ticketed for careless driving, the report said.

Troopers said the students were picked up by another bus and taken to school.

