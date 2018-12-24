3 arrested in meth lab bust at Daytona Beach Shores motel, police say

DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, Fla. - Three people are facing a slew of charges after authorities busted a meth lab at a motel on Christmas Eve, according to the Daytona Beach Shores Police Department.

Police said they executed a search warrant at Shorewinds Motel on South Atlantic Avenue on Monday morning and found a meth lab.

Sky 6 video from the scene showed authorities removing white buckets from the motel.

Three people were arrested as a result of the investigation: David Eric Jones, 41, on charges of trafficking methamphetamine, possession of listed chemicals and possession of drug paraphernalia; Zachary Logan Shannon, 25, on charges of trafficking methamphetamine, possession of listed chemicals and possession of drug paraphernalia; and Nicole Elizabeth Jones, 42, on charges of trafficking methamphetamine, possession of listed chemicals, possession of hash oil, possession of cannabis and possession of drug paraphernalia.

