660 felony charges filed in Polk County child porn investigation, deputies say

POLK COUNTY, Fla. - Officials with the Polk County Sheriff's Office said they arrested 11 people and filed 660 felony charges during an operation targeted at identifying those who download and distribute child pornography.

Deputies said Operation Guardians of Innocence II was conducted during the month of May.

"As you know, this is just the beginning -- once we serve search warrants and seize the devices that these suspects are using to download and distribute pornography, we will do a complete forensic analysis, and in all likelihood we will be adding on more charges related to the felony possession and distribution of images and videos of children being sexually battered," Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said.

No local victims have been identified, according to Judd.

Among those arrested include a 16-year-old Kissimmee boy accused of using Dropbox to download child pornography files showing infant victims and a 48-year-old Davenport man who told detectives that he is a bartender in Orlando and serves as a parent helper and driver for his son's Boy Scouts troop, a news release said.

