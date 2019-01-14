A total lunar eclipse is coming up -- Here's where you can see it in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. - Get ready to look to the skies, because the view is going to be super.

A total lunar eclipse of a super moon will be visible from the U.S. Sunday night into early Monday morning. The event, known unofficially as a "super blood wolf moon," will begin at 11:41 p.m. Jan. 20 and last until 12:43 a.m. Jan. 21, according to NASA. The eclipse's peak will be at 12:16 a.m.

The phenomenon is considered a "super moon" because of it will be at it's closest proximity to Earth, making it appear bigger and brighter. The total eclipse, which is when the Earth is directly between the sun and the moon, the Earth's shadow gives the moon a red color, which is why it's often called a "blood moon." Because the moon is also the first full moon of 2019, it's also considered a "wolf" moon.

[READ: Seeing stars? The definitive guide to stargazing in Central Florida]

North America's last visible total lunar eclipse was in July 2018. The next one visible from the U.S. won't be until 2022.

The eclipse will officially partially begin at 9:36 p.m., but it won't reach totality until late Sunday night. The weather will be chilly and the forecast does predict some clouds, but as long as you have an unobstructed view of the night sky, you should be able to view the eclipse.

If you don't have a clear place to look at the sky, or just want a better view, some local observatories are hosting free star parties and sharing their equipment to help you get the best glimpse of the rare phenomenon.

You can also watch a livestream of the eclipse here.

Emil Buehler Planetarium at Seminole State College

Where: 100 Weldon Boulevard, Sanford

Facebook event page

Seminole State College's Planetarium is partnering with the Central Florida Astronomical Society to host a star party from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. at their Sanford/Lake Mary campus. The event is open to the public and family-friendly with indoor activities and and local food trucks lined up to entertain until the eclipse begins.

Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University Daytona Beach campus

Where: 600 South Clyde Morris Boulevard, Daytona Beach

Event page

You can head out to Daytona Beach to see the moon at Embry Riddle, beginning at 8 p.m. on the Connolly Quad. The event description encourages attendees to bring blankets and chairs and their own telescopes and binoculars and to wear warm clothing. Observatory volunteers will help anyone with a telescope focus properly to get the best possible look at the eclipse.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.