Woman missing after affair ends in boat fire at Daytona Beach marina, police say

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - Daytona Beach police responded to the Halifax Harbor Marina early Wednesday morning after police say a woman refused to leave her boyfriend's boat and made suicidal statements. Police later boarded the boat and the woman was not on board and remains missing Wednesday afternoon.

Police said the woman was previously in a relationship with the owner of the boat, who is married to another woman. The man told police he ended the relationship with the woman and told his wife.

The man and his wife went to the marina to have the woman on board removed from the boat, police said. The woman repeatedly made suicidal comments to the man and his wife during a phone call, authorities said.

Daytona Beach police were called to the marina on Basin Street to remove the woman from the boat. When police arrived, they found the boat in the middle of the channel about 20 feet from the docks because someone had untied the boat from the dock, according to authorities.

Daytona Beach Fire Department was also called to the scene after police heard numerous gunshots and saw flames coming from the boat.

Police said there were three firearms on board, including an AK-47 with around 100 rounds, a shotgun with around five rounds and a handgun with around 30 rounds.

"All efforts were made from shore to see if the woman on board was alive and to get her to come out, including the use of a drone, a public address system and a helicopter," Daytona Beach police said in a news release.

The U.S. Coast Guard and Florida Fish and Wildlife were called in to assist because Daytona Beach police did not have a boat at the time.

Police boarded the boat before noon and said the woman was not on board and remains missing.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

