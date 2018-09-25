Air conditioning company repairs Volusia senior's A/C at 'no charge,' just because

Mary Jones was surprised to have her A/C repair free of charge.

ORANGE CITY, Fla. - A Volusia County woman is singing one company's praises after her air conditioner broke and Mid Florida Air Conditioning came out and quickly fixed it, all for free.

After five days without a working air conditioner, Mary Jones finally called the DeBary-based company to try to schedule an appointment. However, the dog owner and Orange City retiree couldn't pay for an immediate fix since she needed to wait for her Social Security check to arrive.

"[The receptionist at Mid Florida Air Conditioning] said she wanted to send somebody out today because we don't want you to go another week without air," Jones said.

This is unlike any air conditioning bill I've ever seen - and it has one Orange City woman rejoicing! pic.twitter.com/HpjkLR4lSZ — Clay LePard (@ClayLePardNews6) September 25, 2018

Within a few hours, the job was done, and Jones was told she would receive a bill in the mail. Little did she know what would be written on the $200 bill.

Jones received the bill Tuesday, it reads: "There will be no charge for this service call. Hope you and your fur babies have a wonderful day. Thank you."

For Jones, who is on a fixed income the kind gesture meant the world.

"I started crying because I couldn't believe it," she said. "In this world today, how many times do find people who do things like this?"

As a result, Jones said she won't have to worry about how she is going to pay her other bills this month.

She is already planning on saving up so she can call for a winter tuneup for her air conditioner, as a new lifelong customer of Mid Florida Air Conditioning.

