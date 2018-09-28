Dog recovering after alligator attack in Ormond Beach, family says

ORMOND BEACH, Fla. - Jack, a 7-year-old boxer-Rottweiler mix, has a long road to recovery after his family says he was bitten by an alligator in Ormond Beach on Wednesday.

Jack's owner, 77-year-old Daniel Westberry, lives on Putnam Avenue and didn't immediately realize that Jack and his other dogs had gotten out from the home and ventured down to a creek a few blocks away on Greenwood Avenue.

Daniel Westberry told the Daytona Beach News-Journal that he got a call from someone who lives near the creek saying that Jack had been badly injured in an alligator attack. Two other canines weren't injured.

Officials with Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission confirmed that they received a report of an alligator attacking a dog and that a licensed trapper has been made aware of the incident. The size of the gator wasn't immediately available.

Daniel Westberry's daughter, Darla Westberry, set up a GoFundMe account to help pay for Jack's medical expenses. She told News 6 that Jack's leg is broken and will eventually need surgery and he has numerous gashes that are so deep veterinarians have to put him under anesthesia so they can be cleaned.

The family said Jack is recovering at BluePeral Vet Partners in Jacksonville because his injuries were too extensive to be treated locally.

Click here to visit the GoFundMe page for Jack.

