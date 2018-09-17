VIDEO: Gator casually crosses street during Hurricane Florence

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. - Residents who stayed behind to brace for Hurricane Florence saw more than just wind and rain.

WACH FOX 57 reported an alligator strolling the streets of a Myrtle Beach neighborhood on Saturday.

Tracie Byrd, a Myrtle Beach resident, recorded the video as the rain poured and wind blew from Hurricane Florence. She encourages the gator to quickly escape from the hurricane.

"Run, gator, run. Run from Florence," Byrd said.

Some comments on Facebook include caution to stay away from the gator, while other people are not surprised to see an alligator roaming the streets. One comment compares it to a "typical day in FL."

Hurricane Florence made landfall early Friday morning as a Category 1 hurricane. Winds reach 90 mph, and some cities received over 25 inches of rain.

The video has more than 3,000 shares on Facebook and more than 64,000 views on YouTube.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.