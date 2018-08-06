Amazon has 200+ work-from-home jobs available right now

Job-hunting or not, it's kind of hard not to take a peek when you see a work-from-home opportunity, right? Given the whole not-having-to-fight-traffic thing, the benefits, and a list of some pretty sweet perks, it sounds too good to be true. But it’s not.

Amazon has more than 200 virtual jobs posted on its website, and the majority of them are full-time positions.

“If you aren’t near a physical Amazon location, or just want to see if there are virtual opportunities in your area, you’re in the right place,” the website says.

So what kind of jobs are we talking? Well, it’s quite an array. The company is looking to fill jobs within departments that include sales, human resources, product management, customer service, and software development, among many others.

Of course, each job has its own set qualifications and skills the company wants to find in the hire.

For those who especially hate being tied down, here’s a perk just for you: Some of the jobs include travel.

The benefits do not disappoint. Full-time employees are offered:

Medical, prescription drug, dental and vision coverage

401(k) plan that includes a company match

Paid time off and holiday overtime pay

And of course, because Amazon is awesome, there are some other pretty sweet perks.

Discounts! Who doesn’t love discounts!? Amazon employees get discounts on products sold and shipped by the company.

Maternity and parental leave options. Amazon offers its employees a range of fully paid leave options, including a flexible return-to-work program. Thanks for being part of the 21st century, Amazon!

Adoption assistance. The company offers adoption assistance for qualified domestic and international adoption expenses.

Resources to help improve overall well-being. The company’s free Employee Assistance Program provides confidential 24/7 support, resources and referrals for every aspect of work and personal life, as well as resources for parents with children who have developmental disabilities.

