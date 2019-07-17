An eventful week for officers: Furry friend rescues, informing children

ORLANDO, Fla. - There's never a bad time for good news, especially when local law enforcement is involved.

Throughout the week, News 6 at Nine is on the lookout for feel-good moments, whether that includes quirky animal rescue missions or heart-warming moments with children of the Central Florida community.

For one lucky Orlando resident, two deputies from the Flagler County Sheriff's Operations Center stepped in to help change his tire, putting their handyman skills to the test.

FCSO Deputies stopped to help the Ferguson's change a tire today! 😅 All in a day's work! #FCSO pic.twitter.com/Xzs3Ikkj1u — FlaglerSheriff (@FlaglerSheriff) July 12, 2019

As the start of a new school year quickly approaches, Traffic Unit Supervisor Sgt. Berrio brought his wealth of traffic safety knowledge to share with children of the Boy and Girls club alongside comedian JB Smoove. Learning how to cross a street safely has never been this fun.

With the start of school around the corner our Traffic Unit supervisor, Sgt. Berrio sat with kids at the Boys and Girls club and discussed traffic safety with Actor/Comedian JB Smoove! They had a great time teaching kids how to safely cross the street! pic.twitter.com/Q0eSIM5qf9 — Kissimmee Police (@kissimmeepolice) July 13, 2019

In recognition of National Pet Fire Safety Day, Orlando Cat Cafe donated two pet oxygen mask kits to the Lake County Fire Rescue. Commissioner Sean Parks accepted the donation alongside members of the fire rescue.

Commissioner Sean Parks and @LakeFirePIO graciously accepted the @OrlandoCatCafe's donation of two pet oxygen mask kits in recognition of National Pet Fire Safety Day. pic.twitter.com/J3lz7oZF0C — Lake County, Florida (@lakegov) July 16, 2019

Meanwhile, the Orange County Sheriff's Office responded to an odd call in the Lake Picket area. A goat was spotted wandering in and around traffic with no sign of its owner. Pending further investigation, the four-legged resident was transported to a temporary shelter.

Over the weekend, OCSO Deputy Ben Lewis responded to the Lake Pickett area for a call about a goat seen wandering in traffic. Deputy Lewis located the goat, but couldn’t find the owner, so he transported the goat to a temporary shelter pending further investigation. pic.twitter.com/m5FKfNWCA1 — Orange County Sheriff's Office (@OrangeCoSheriff) July 15, 2019

Last, but not least, 3-year-old Charley couldn't contain her excitement when meeting officers from the Ocoee Police Department. Was she nervous? By the looks of it, she was ready to start her career as a budding first responder.

