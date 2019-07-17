News

An eventful week for officers: Furry friend rescues, informing children

First responders show off a wide variety of skills

By Edysmar Diaz-Cruz - Digital Intern

ORLANDO, Fla. - There's never a bad time for good news, especially when local law enforcement is involved.

Throughout the week, News 6 at Nine is on the lookout for feel-good moments, whether that includes quirky animal rescue missions or heart-warming moments with children of the Central Florida community. 

For one lucky Orlando resident, two deputies from the Flagler County Sheriff's Operations Center stepped in to help change his tire, putting their handyman skills to the test. 

As the start of a new school year quickly approaches, Traffic Unit Supervisor Sgt. Berrio brought his wealth of traffic safety knowledge to share with children of the Boy and Girls club alongside comedian JB Smoove. Learning how to cross a street safely has never been this fun. 

In recognition of National Pet Fire Safety Day, Orlando Cat Cafe donated two pet oxygen mask kits to the Lake County Fire Rescue. Commissioner Sean Parks accepted the donation alongside members of the fire rescue. 

Meanwhile, the Orange County Sheriff's Office responded to an odd call in the Lake Picket area. A goat was spotted wandering in and around traffic with no sign of its owner. Pending further investigation, the four-legged resident was transported to a temporary shelter. 

Last, but not least, 3-year-old Charley couldn't contain her excitement when meeting officers from the Ocoee Police Department. Was she nervous? By the looks of it, she was ready to start her career as a budding first responder. 


 

 

