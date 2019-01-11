Answers still sought after deadly hit-and-run in Marion County

MARION COUNTY, Fla. - The pain is still too raw for Patrick Sullivan. Life without his wife, Christine, 72, is still an adjustment weeks after she was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver outside of their Ocala home.

"I came out here and her shoe was out in the street. She had already been picked up and taken away," Sullivan said.

It happened on Dec. 22 along Northeast 25th Avenue near Ocala as the mother of four was crossing the street.

"I was hit so hard when it happened. She was my best friend," Sullivan said.

Desperate for answers, Sullivan decided to put a sign up for a reward in his yard, urging anyone with information about Christine's death to come forward.

As word spread about Sullivan's efforts to find the driver, local businesses, such as Wiseguys Pizzeria in Ocala, stepped up and allowed him to put fliers up in their windows.

"I wanted a sign up and I wanted the person caught that is responsible," Sullivan said.

Sullivan said he will keep the massive sign in his yard up until the driver surrenders.

