How long do you have to be stopped at stop signs?

ORLANDO, Fla. - News 6 traffic safety expert Trooper Steve Montiero answers viewer questions about the rules of the road every week, helping Orlando-area residents become better drivers by being better educated.

Cathy, of Deland, asked how long drivers are required to stop at stop signs.

[ASK TROOPER STEVE: Submit your traffic questions here]

"Although there is no time designated to how long you are supposed to stop at a stop sign, you are required to come to a complete stop," Montiero said.

Trooper Steve said that in order to do that, you need to know what exactly defines a complete stop.

"It’s when a car comes to complete, final rest, and what I mean by that is both the tires and the car have come to a resting point where there is no longer any forward movement of the car," Montiero said.

Montiero suggests judging your car's stop based on what he calls "the final rock."

"We’ve talked about the final rock of the car, when your wheels stop moving and then you feel the rest of your car rock back, coming to a final rest," Montiero said. "This is what is required when coming to a complete stop at a stop sign or a red stop light."

After coming to a complete stop, a driver is then required to make sure they yield the right of way to any traffic in which they were required to stop.

[RELATED: This is the best way to get out of a speeding ticket | These are the consequences for throwing cigarette out car window]

Trooper Steve offered a reminder on what traffic signs ask of drivers.

"Stop signs require a complete stop. Yield signs require a drastic change in speed. A driver should never treat a stop sign as a yield. Not only is it dangerous, but could come with a hefty fine," Montiero said.

Check Florida Statute 316.123, which covers vehicles entering stop or yield intersections, for more information.

If you have a traffic question for Trooper Steve, submit it here.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.