What does Florida law say about items obstructing your view while driving?

ORLANDO, Fla. - News 6 traffic safety expert Trooper Steve Montiero answers viewer questions about the rules of the road every week, helping Orlando-area residents become better drivers by being better educated.

Kristy, of Oakland, asked, “I see things on windshields all the time. Is there a law about things that block a driver's view?”

"Great question, because anything could truly block a driver's view and, of course, there is a law that covers this," Trooper Steve said. "Florida Statute 316.2004 -- Obstruction to driver’s view or driving mechanism -- covers this question."

According to Montiero, anything can become an obstruction to a driver. Obstruction can be a result of things hanging from the rear view mirror, stickers, tint, debris from the road and even condensation.

Truly, anything can cause a visual issue if not taken care of, according to Trooper Steve.

"All obstructions are the driver's responsibility to be cleared," Trooper Steve said. "We can’t depend on wipers or time to simply clear things out. We have to take the initiative to ensure we can drive safely."

Recently, some crashes have occurred in which condensation on a windshield was used as an excuse for the cause.

"This is so far from OK because the driver should have removed the obstruction prior to even leaving the house," Montiero said.

If stopped for any visual obstruction, Trooper Steve said it is considered a non-moving violation.

If you have a traffic question for Trooper Steve, submit it here.

