Baseball coach at Leesburg High arrested on drug charges

LEESBURG, Fla. - A Leesburg High School baseball coach told officers the drugs and paraphernalia in his possession during a recent arrest had been confiscated from a player, according to the Leesburg Police Department.

Officers said they were doing routine patrols Friday night near Shamrock Lounge when they saw Turner McLain sitting in a blue Toyota pickup truck holding what appeared to be a glass pipe.

When police approached, McLain moved a black case for sunglasses in his lap and told the officers, "It's not mine, I took it from a player," according to the report.

McLain attempted to close the black case, which caused it to open enough for officers to see a glass pipe inside, police said.

Officers said they searched the case and found a red torch lighter, a green Bic lighter, a glass pipe, a small wood dowel, a cellphone wrapper containing less than one gram of marijuana and a metal case with four plastic bags inside -- two of which contained methamphetamine.

A Crown Royal bag was found under the driver's seat during a search of the vehicle, according to the arrest affidavit. Inside it there was a glass pipe with burnt marijuana residue inside, a marijuana grinder and less than 1 gram of marijuana, authorities said.

"That's not mine, it belongs to a worker of mine. He smokes a lot," McLain said, according to the affidavit.

McLain was charged with possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

A spokesperson from Lake County Public Schools said McLain is not permitted to have any further contact with the baseball team and cannot return to the school.

