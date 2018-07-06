Beach police officer accused of stealing beach umbrella, cash from car

ORMOND BEACH, Fla. - An off-duty Volusia County beach police officer was arrested Thursday after police said he stole a beach umbrella and $170 out of a woman's car.

Officers said Anthony Contino, 31, is charged with burglary of a conveyance and petit theft. He was arrested by officers from the Ormond Beach Police Department, which differs from the beach police.

Police said the burglary occurred around 11 p.m. on July 5 outside of the Pirana Grille restaurant in Ormond Beach. Officers said the victim saw a man in her car as she left the restaurant. When she confronted the man, he ran to a black Nissan Frontier, which was later identified as belonging to Contino, according to officers.

Officials said after being arrested, Contino told investigators the location of the missing umbrella and cash, which were recovered.

Contino's department, the Volusia County beach police, are county employees who focus solely on beach safety. County officials said the officers are armed. Contino's command staff was notified about his arrest.

