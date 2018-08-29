Bears active in Oviedo; police say put trash out in morning

OVIEDO, Fla. - The Oviedo Police Department issued a warning that bears have been knocking over trash cans in city neighborhoods and eating the leftover food.

A patrol officer spotted a female bear and her cub scavenging for food Tuesday night.

Police have received increased phone calls about bear activity from several subdivisions, including Sanctuary, Riverside and Live Oak.

To help avoid attracting bears, Oviedo police urge homeowners to place trash cans out in the earning-morning hours instead of overnight.



With bears often seen roaming around Central Florida neighborhoods, it’s important to know how to respond to them. Florida Fish and Wildlife has a set of videos to help.

These videos demonstrate how people can stay safe by securing trash and when to report a bear sighting. FWC wants to help communities be "BearWise" and coexist with Florida's wildlife.

Watch the videos below.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.