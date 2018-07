As of July, Best Buy will no longer carry CDs. The business announced it would stop carrying the devices in a February interview with Billboard.

In 2016, streaming made more money in the U.S. music business than all other formats combined, according to the Recording Industry Association of America.

The Verge reports Best Buy was making $40 million annually on music CDs.

