Bibles, crosses untouched in fire that destroyed church

DANIELS, W.Va. - A church in West Virginia was destroyed by a church, but not all was lost.

Firefighters found that the bibles and the cross at Freedom Ministries Church had not been touched by the flames.

Based on the severity of the fire, which at one point forced the firefighters to back out, officials don’t know how the bibles survived.

"Picture this, a building so hot that at one point in time, firefighters had to back out. In your mind, everything should be burned, ashes. Not a single bible was burned and not a single cross was harmed!! Not a single firefighter was hurt!"

The church posted to Facebook that it will rebuild.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

