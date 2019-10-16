Biketoberfest hotel bookings slow due to Hurricane Dorian, business owner says

DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, Fla. - Sun Viking Lodge owner Gary Brown said Biketoberfest is one of the busiest times of the year for his hotel.

Every year Brown receives dozens of bikers who stay there for the four-day event.

However, this year he noticed reservations were slower this time around and believes Hurricane Dorian has something to do with it.

"I think it's a lingering thing in a lot of the bikers' minds that there might be a hurricane this year, so it's affected us," Brown said.

Brown said Labor Day weekend was fully booked before Dorian approached the coast but mandatory evacuations changed that.

"Everybody had to be evacuated and had to refund all their money so that was basically over a week of no business," Brown said.

Thousands of people from around the country attend Biketoberfest in Daytona Beach each year.

Bill Hutchinson traveled from Rhode Island on Tuesday and has been coming to the event for the last nine years.

"It's fun! You meet friends for life. It's the biker culture," Hutchinson said.

Hutchinson told News 6 he had no problem getting reservations months ahead of Biktoberfest and believes there will be plenty of room for a good time this year.

"Coming down I saw a lot of bikes and a lot of bike trailers," he said.

Brown believes not all rooms will sell out but is confident more bikers will be coming in the next two days which could increase bookings.





