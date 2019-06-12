Body camera video shows search for woman's body after fire, shooting

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - Daytona Beach Police Department released body camera video Wednesday of the search for Nikki Shriver at Halifax Marina.

Shriver was believed to be missing after a shooting and a fire on her boyfriend’s wife’s boat. The 31-year-old disappeared June 5, hours after police say the boat owner and his wife went to the marina to have her removed.

Body camera video shows a pair of officers inside the charred vessel. The fire damaged much of the cabin, police called it a total loss.

Officers searched the cabin area and appeared to search through a seating area before leaving the boat. This was not the time investigators found Shrivers.

Authorities have not explained the black box seen in the video.

Police said Shriver was previously in a relationship with the owner of the boat. The man told police he ended the relationship with her and told his wife.

Investigators found Shriver’s body June 10. Police say her body was lying on a bench underneath a large cushion. They say they had to remove the cushion to make the discovery, according to the police report.

Shriver had soot in her lungs, officials said. No foul play is suspected.

Authorities have not said how the woman died or how the fire started.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.