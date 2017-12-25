Husband of missing Titusville woman to face murder charge, police say

TITUSVILLE, Fla. - The husband of a woman who was reported missing earlier this week is facing charges in connection with her death after her body was found Sunday morning, Titusville police said.

Officers said detectives located the body believed to be that of 51-year-old Lori Lynn Upthegrove in a wooded area off Bobbi Lane using information provided by her husband.

Timothy Upthegrove, 53, of Titusville, was arrested Tuesday and charged with obstruction of justice after he lied to authorities, police said.

After finding evidence in her home and vehicle, Titusville police said they believed Lori had been the victim of a violent crime.

Officers said Sunday that detectives believe the couple had gotten into an argument at their home Monday before Timothy killed her, put her body in the back of her vehicle, which was found in his possession before his arrest, and hid it in the woods.

The Police Department filed paperwork with the State Attorney's Office Sunday, charging Timothy, who was already being held at the Brevard County Jail, with second-degree murder, a spokesperson for Titusville police told News 6.

No other details were immediately available. Stay with News 6 and ClickOrlando.com for updates on this developing story.

