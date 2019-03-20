Bond granted for Orange County teacher arrested in boy's hot car death

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A teacher was arrested Tuesday in the death of a 4-year-old boy who was left in a hot SUV for about six hours at an Orange County school in September.

A judge issued bond Wednesday for Mariah Butler, who was arrested on charges of aggravated manslaughter of a child and neglect of a child. Her bond was set at $15,150 on both charges.

Butler's fiance's son, Logan Starling, died after being found unconscious at the end of the school day at Elite Preparatory Academy on West Oak Ridge Road, deputies said.

Butler, who taught at the school, said she had five children in her car and she thought they all got out as they walked into school, according to officials. When school let out, another teacher asked Butler where Logan was, and Butler ran to the car and found him unconscious in his car seat, deputies said.

The school director took Logan to Orange County Fire Rescue Station 51, which is across the street from the school. He was then taken to Arnold Palmer Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, deputies said.

The high temperature in Orlando that day was 94 degrees. The boy's body temperature was 108 degrees, according to investigators.

On average, 37 children die each year as a result of being left in a hot car according to the National Safety Council.

