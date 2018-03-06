Boy, 12, disappears after playing basketball in Palm Coast park

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. - Authorities are searching for a 12-year-old boy who was last seen playing basketball in the Seminole Woods Park Monday around 5:45 p.m.

The Flagler County Sheriff's Office said Gregory Allen Henry recently moved to the area from Daytona and has no transportation or cellphone.

He is black, 5 feet 9 inches tall and 150 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair and was last seen wearing a hooded sweatshirt with an Under Armour logo, blue jeans and blue Air Jordan sneakers.

Deputies said they are combing the Seminole Woods area, but do not suspect foul play.

Anyone with information on Gregory's whereabouts is asked to call the Sheriff's Office at 386-313-4911, or 911.

