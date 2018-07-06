Breathtaking video: baby blue whale crosses under boat twice

A San Diego newlywed took his new wife’s family out on a boat ride that they’ll never forget.

Domenic Biagini, a La Jolla-based wildlife photographer, captured drone video of a blue whale swimming under his boat twice circling the area.

Biagini was on his boat with his wife’s uncle and aunt when it happened.

The boat is 21 feet long and the whale looks to be nearly twice the boat’s size.

“In what was truly a once in a lifetime moment, this baby Blue Whale decided it wanted to do a little people watching!” Biagini wrote on YouTube. “The playful calf circled our boat while our engine was completely off, and eventually swam directly under us twice!

What a magical experience for a family that just spent time celebrating a marriage.





Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.