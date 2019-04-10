Brevard man pleads guilty in DUI hit-and-run crash that killed 33-year-old woman

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - A Brevard County man arrested in last year in connection with a deadly DUI hit-and-run crash has pleaded guilty in the case.

In court early Wednesday, David Gray, 38, plead guilty to charges of leaving the scene of a crash involving death and driving under the influence.

"He's very remorseful and the facts of the case dictated why the plea was what it was today," Gray's attorney, Steve Casanova, said.

If the case went to trial, Gray could have received up to 30 years in prison. The plea agreement between the state and defense means he will likely receive two years in prison and three years of probation.

"In reality, if he violates that probation, he could still see a sentence of 30 years. So, he's on the hook here for a while," Casanova said.

In September 2017, Gray was driving home on West Eau Gallie Boulevard when he hit and killed 33-year-old Monica Ruiz-Patino, of Melbourne.

Instead of stopping to help, police said Gray continued driving to his home, where he eventually called 911.

Gray's windshield was shattered in the crash, according to the affidavit. Police also said Gray was mumbling and slurring during the 911 call.

When officers arrived at Gray's home on Trimble Road, he was standing in the driveway holding a can of beer and two more cans were in his vehicle, according to the affidavit.

The Nissan Altima was also in the driveway with obvious damage to its windshield, front bumper, grill, hood, roof and the emblem was missing, police said.

Police said Gray had bloodshot eyes, his face was flushed and he smelled of alcohol.

The results of a blood sample showed that Gray had a blood-alcohol level of .177.

As part of Wednesday's plea, the judge allowed Gray's sentencing to be delayed for 90 days.

Gray is scheduled to be sentenced July 10 at 8:30 a.m.

