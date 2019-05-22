Busch Beer wants to pay for your wedding, supply officiate, beer

If you love beer and are getting married, then Busch Beer has the contest for you.

Busch Beer launched a contest that will provide one lucky couple who wants to get married $25,000 for the wedding.

That’s not all. Busch Guy, the company’s spokesperson, will be the officiate, and with him he’ll bring “a whole lot of beer.”

"We know Busch is beloved by our fans, but being featured in wedding photos and invited to the weddings themselves is an entirely other level," said Daniel Blake, senior marketing director, of Anheuser-Busch. "This new campaign is coming straight from the asks of our devoted community, and we can't wait to see Busch Guy bring together one happy couple this summer."

To enter, post to Facebook, Instagram or Twitter why you want the Busch Guy to officiate your wedding. You have to include the hashtags #BuschWeddings and #Contest to be entered.

You can also enter on the Busch website or Pinterest board.

Engaged couples from all 50 states and the District of Columbia can enter to win by May 31.

Cheers to that.

