Busch Light beer trolls Starbucks with fall-flavored name change

While fall doesn't officially start till Sept. 23, that hasn't stopped Starbucks from unleashing the ever-popular (yet incredibly basic) Pumpkin Spice Latte (or PSL if you're fancy) into the world, along with other unnecessary pumpkin spiced products.

But one company has finally decided to troll Starbucks with its genius marketing campaign with an even better idea: Busch Light beer has officially changed its name to Busch Latte for fall.

The beer company has been teasing some sort of announcement on Twitter the last couple of days with photos of a Busch can wrapped in a fall scarf and pumpkins, with captions like "We call our baristas, “bartenders"" and "Why get a Venti when you can get a 6-pack?"

Why get a Venti when you can get a 6-pack? #BuschLatte pic.twitter.com/mvSg1SM2w4 — Busch Beer (@BuschBeer) August 27, 2018

Busch Light announced on Tuesday that Bush Latte is officially here, but not to worry about the taste -- they are just changing the branding on the can.

#BuschLatte is here... well it’s actually just Busch Light but we changed the name. RT if this is the only Latte you’ll be drinking this fall. pic.twitter.com/jKEkdcH7HF — Busch Beer (@BuschBeer) August 28, 2018

And if you love the new beer name as much as we do, you can even get a new Busch Latte T-shirt to proudly sport in the upcoming months.

Naturally, people on the internet immediately fell in love with Busch Light's PR stunt and tweeted their approval.

Can’t wait to get out of work and open a ice cold can of freedom. #lattelife #BuschLatte — Tater (@Polish_hammer3) August 28, 2018

Genius, can't wait to crack open an cold #BuschLatte in the tailgate parking lot this Fall. #GoBison — David Torok (@Dlrock31) August 28, 2018

This is a big day For America and beer drinkers everywhere — Cameron Bragg (@cameronbragg_18) August 28, 2018

Graham Media Group 2018