Car accident in Seminole County leaves two dead

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - A car accident neae Markham Road and Sandy Lane in Seminole County left both drivers and two passengers with serious injuries and two other passengers dead, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Authorities said a vehicle was traveling westbound on Markham Road when, for an unknown reason, it crossed into the eastbound lane and hit another vehicle head-on.

Troopers said that two children, who were sisters, were killed in the car that got hit, and two other children were taken to Arnold Palmer Hospital with serious injuries. The driver of the vehicle that was hit is also suffering from serious injuries.

The driver of the first car is suffering from serious injuries and charges are pending against them, according to state troopers.

