Photos courtesy of the Volusia County Professional Firefighters Association.

ORMOND BEACH, Fla. - A car crashed into a gas station Sunday afternoon in Ormond Beach, according to the Volusia County Professional Firefighters Association.

Crews responded to the crash at the Speedway gas station at Nova Road and Hand Avenue at 4:45 p.m.

Officials said there were no injuries.

