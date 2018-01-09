Cars vandalized in driveway of Lake Eola Heights home, owner says

ORLANDO, Fla. - A Lake Eola Heights homeowner said someone walked up his driveway to the back of his property to vandalize his cars, but didn't steal anything.

"Nothing (was) stolen," Clay Heinz said. "Both car doors were locked, so we felt like our cars were secure, parked at the very back of our house."

Heinz said he is dealing with cleanup and that surveillance video caught everything on camera.

"(I) walked down. My two cars parked together. (They) slashed both inside tires, front and back, (and) then basically scribbled all over the side of each car," he said.

Heinz said the incident happened one day last week around 4 a.m., and that it wasn't until he tried to drive off the next day that he noticed he was on flat tires.

"(I) came back and noticed tires were not only slashed on the car I was driving, but my other car as well," Heinz said. "This individual is just looking to make somebody's day much worse."

Heinz said he isn't the only one dealing with the damage. He told News 6 tire slashings have become a reccurring problem in the neighborhood.

Upset by what happened, he posted his concerns on Facebook. News 6 found nearly a dozen people who posted similar pictures of their slashed tires.

Police are investigating, but Heinz said that in the meantime, he has a message for the vandal.

"My message is that we're looking for you, and the entire neighborhood is on alert, as is Orlando Police Department. We're going to find this individual and hope it doesn't happen anymore."

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.