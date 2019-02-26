Children playing outside in Orlando forced to dodge gunfire

ORLANDO, Fla. - A game of “Manhunt” among children in Orlando turned to terror when, authorities said, a man started spraying bullets.

Orange County sheriff’s deputies responded to the 900 block of Islander Avenue after receiving reports of a man firing shots at four kids playing around vehicles on Friday.

When police arrived, they learned four children were playing a game similar to hide and go seek.

One child was hiding behind a vehicle when gunfire erupted.

“We heard it, but we thought it was firecrackers going off. You just can’t believe it. And they were like, 'Call 911,'” said a man who asked to remain anonymous.

Deputies later identified the suspect as Kelvin Small, 25. Investigators said they found eight spent casings in Small’s front yard and a 40mm Glock.

A bullet went through a neighbor’s garage and pierced a woman’s tire.

The man who asked to remain anonymous said he was hosting a party for his son when the incident took place. He said a bullet was found lodged in the sole of his son’s shoe when he came home, but that none of the kids were struck.

“They just come barreling in the door, and four of them were over here for a birthday party for my son, and said someone had been shooting at them,” he said.

Small appeared before a judge Sunday and was charged with multiple felonies, including attempted manslaughter, possession of a firearm while committing a felony and wrongful discharge of a weapon.

